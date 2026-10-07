logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

【SMM Flash News】Canterra Updates Lundberg Resource to 341,600 Tonnes of Zinc and 146,200 Tonnes of Lead

Published: Oct 07, 2026 10:44 (GMT+8)
On October 6, Canterra Minerals updated the Lundberg resource at its Buchans project in Newfoundland, Canada. Indicated resources total 26.08 million tonnes grading 1.31% zinc and 0.56% lead, containing 341,600 tonnes of zinc and 146,200 tonnes of lead.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
【Flash | Sumitomo Chemical Starts Mass Production of 4-Inch InP Epiwafers】
1 hour ago
【Flash | Sumitomo Chemical Starts Mass Production of 4-Inch InP Epiwafers】
Read More
【Flash | Sumitomo Chemical Starts Mass Production of 4-Inch InP Epiwafers】
【Flash | Sumitomo Chemical Starts Mass Production of 4-Inch InP Epiwafers】
Sumitomo Chemical has established mass production of 4-inch Indium Phosphide (InP) epitaxial wafers at its Ibaraki Works and begun commercial sales, becoming one of the few Japanese epi houses capable of stable volume production. The products target photonic-electronic convergence devices for AI data centers and high-speed networks. The company aims to generate approximately JPY10 billion in InP epiwafer sales by the mid-2030s. SMM views the move into commercial production as a direct addition to Japan’s InP material supply and supportive of medium-term high-purity indium demand. Annual wafer capacity, output and indium consumption were not disclosed.
1 hour ago
【Flash | Lumentum Commits $87 Million to Secure AXT’s InP Wafer Capacity Through 2031】
23 hours ago
【Flash | Lumentum Commits $87 Million to Secure AXT’s InP Wafer Capacity Through 2031】
Read More
【Flash | Lumentum Commits $87 Million to Secure AXT’s InP Wafer Capacity Through 2031】
【Flash | Lumentum Commits $87 Million to Secure AXT’s InP Wafer Capacity Through 2031】
AXT and Lumentum signed a binding capacity reservation agreement for Indium Phosphide (InP) wafer substrates through December 31, 2031. AXT will reserve minimum annual product capacity and support additional capacity, while Lumentum will provide two $43.5 million deposits, totaling $87 million, to be applied as shipment credits. Lumentum is liable for annual purchase shortfalls, subject to specified exceptions, while AXT’s failure to deliver minimum capacity constitutes a material breach. SMM views the six-year commitment as a firm demand signal for InP substrates and high-purity indium. Wafer volumes, diameter mix and corresponding indium consumption were not disclosed.
23 hours ago
【Flash | Semtech Adds Cleanroom Space as InP Photonics Demand Ramps】
Oct 06, 2026 09:53 (GMT+8)
【Flash | Semtech Adds Cleanroom Space as InP Photonics Demand Ramps】
Read More
【Flash | Semtech Adds Cleanroom Space as InP Photonics Demand Ramps】
【Flash | Semtech Adds Cleanroom Space as InP Photonics Demand Ramps】
Semtech said in its Aug. 25 earnings presentation that its data-center photonics portfolio spans gain chips, high-power CW lasers, SOAs and high-speed photodiodes, while it has secured FY2027 equipment deliveries and acquired additional cleanroom space. Semtech acquired HieFo in March, adding US-based InP gain-chip and DFB-laser manufacturing. Q2 FY2027 data-center sales reached $100 million, up 39% QoQ and 91% YoY; Q3 sales are targeted to rise 45% QoQ and 160% YoY. SMM believes the buildout supports medium-term demand for InP and high-purity indium, although no nameplate capacity or indium consumption was disclosed.
Oct 06, 2026 09:53 (GMT+8)
Related News
news
【Flash | Sumitomo Chemical Starts Mass Production of 4-Inch InP Epiwafers】
Oct 07, 2026 11:07 (GMT+8)
news
【Flash | Lumentum Commits $87 Million to Secure AXT’s InP Wafer Capacity Through 2031】
Oct 06, 2026 13:22 (GMT+8)
news
【Flash | Semtech Adds Cleanroom Space as InP Photonics Demand Ramps】
Oct 06, 2026 09:53 (GMT+8)
news
【SMM Flash News】Bunker Hill Adds Metal Recovery Criteria to Its Year-End Commercial Production Target
Oct 06, 2026 09:42 (GMT+8)