Discovery Mining announced that its Cordero project in Mexico had received an environmental impact assessment permit and a change-of-land-use permit from SEMARNAT. According to the company, these approvals complete the federal environmental permitting process and position Cordero to advance towards development.

Located in Chihuahua, Cordero is a wholly owned silver development project whose deposit also contains lead, zinc and gold. The announcement did not report construction commencement or production.