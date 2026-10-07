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【SMM Flash News】Discovery Secures Environmental and Land-Use Permits for Cordero

Published: Oct 07, 2026 09:57 (GMT+8)

Discovery Mining announced that its Cordero project in Mexico had received an environmental impact assessment permit and a change-of-land-use permit from SEMARNAT. According to the company, these approvals complete the federal environmental permitting process and position Cordero to advance towards development.

Located in Chihuahua, Cordero is a wholly owned silver development project whose deposit also contains lead, zinc and gold. The announcement did not report construction commencement or production.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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