[Tata Steel: India steel demand seen up 8-10%, in talks with Dutch government on steel production]

Tata Steel's CEO told the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) Symposium 2026 in Delhi that India's domestic steel demand should grow 8-10% this year, as all consuming sectors remain strong, and said the company is positive on the industry outlook. On the proposed Netherlands project, he said Tata Steel is in active talks with the Dutch government to resolve outstanding issues before any binding agreement can be signed, including the closure of coke ovens and the classification and handling of steel slag. Tata Steel's IJmuiden plant in the Netherlands has installed capacity of about 7 million tonnes per year; the company has launched a transformation programme to install lower-carbon steelmaking processes, lift production efficiency, cut fixed costs and optimise product mix and margins.