[SMM PV Flash] German Startup Morreon Develops AI Platform for Battery Storage Engineering
German engineering startup Morreon is developing an AI-powered engineering platform called Anchor for battery energy storage systems (BESS), substations and other energy infrastructure projects. The platform can process unstructured data from PDFs, CAD files, spreadsheets and project documents, while supporting project layout design, equipment configuration, tendering and schedule management. Engineers will retain final approval over key technical decisions. Morreon also plans to expand the platform into procurement, delivery tracking, construction management and commissioning, as digital tools gain wider adoption in improving engineering efficiency and reducing project development costs across the energy storage sector.