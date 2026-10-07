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[SMM PV Flash] Australia’s Utility-Scale Solar Curtailment Falls to 22% in September

Published: Oct 07, 2026 09:54 (GMT+8)
Utility-scale solar and wind generation in Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) reached 5.44TWh in September 2026, up around 7% year on year. Utility-scale solar generation in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria reached 841GWh, 645GWh and 267GWh, respectively, marking record September levels across all three states. Meanwhile, utility-scale solar curtailment declined to 22% from 26% in September 2025. The continued rollout of large-scale battery storage is helping improve renewable energy absorption, although stronger spring solar output continues to keep curtailment at relatively elevated levels.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Utility-scale solar and wind generation in Australia’s National Electr - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)