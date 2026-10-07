Thailand has recently tightened safety and quality requirements for crystalline silicon PV modules, requiring products sold in the local market to comply with relevant Thai Industrial Standards and certification requirements. The move is aimed at improving product quality and installation safety as the country’s residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale solar markets continue to expand. Stricter regulatory requirements are expected to raise compliance thresholds for both imported and locally manufactured modules, while increasing certification and product management requirements for suppliers entering the Thai market.