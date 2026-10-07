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【Flash | Sisson FS Targets 1,905-Tonne Annual Molybdenum Output and 2030 Start】

Published: Oct 07, 2026 09:23 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Northcliff Resources filed an updated feasibility study for the Sisson tungsten-molybdenum project in New Brunswick, Canada. On a 100% project basis, reserves total 276.8 million tonnes grading 0.023% molybdenum. The 30,000-tpd project targets average annual output of 4.2 million lb (about 1,905 tonnes) of contained molybdenum over a 27-year mine life. Initial capex is C$1.528 billion. A construction decision is targeted for H2 2027 and operations for 2030. Key environmental approvals are in place, but engineering, financing, offtake and remaining EIA conditions are still outstanding. The project represents potential long-term supply rather than current output.

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