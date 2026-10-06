GoldMining Inc. has reported initial assay results from its 2026 diamond drilling programme at the 100%-owned Yarumalito gold-copper project in Antioquia, Colombia, highlighting a broad interval of continuous porphyry-style mineralization from surface.

Drill hole YAR-45 returned 399.9 metres grading 0.34 g/t gold, 0.09% copper and 1.21 g/t silver, equivalent to 0.45 g/t gold-equivalent, from surface to the end of the hole. The interval included 74.7 metres grading 0.46 g/t gold, 0.13% copper and 1.41 g/t silver, equivalent to 0.61 g/t AuEq. GoldMining Inc.

Within that broader interval, GoldMining also reported 47.0 metres grading 0.54 g/t gold, 0.14% copper and 1.72 g/t silver, equivalent to 0.70 g/t AuEq, as well as a separate 36.0-metre interval grading 0.50 g/t gold, 0.14% copper and 1.07 g/t silver, equivalent to 0.65 g/t AuEq. GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining said YAR-45 remained in alteration and mineralization of variable intensity from surface to its final depth of 399.9 metres. The company interpreted the results as supporting continuity of the P-1 intrusive phase, which it identifies as the principal host of porphyry-style gold-copper mineralization at Yarumalito. GoldMining Inc.

Assay results from three additional holes — YAR-46, YAR-47 and YAR-48 — remain pending. The holes were drilled to depths of 251.2 metres, 263.25 metres and 304.1 metres, respectively. GoldMining Inc.

The YAR-45 result confirms a broad interval of gold-copper mineralization from surface and provides additional geological information on the continuity of the mineralized P-1 intrusive phase. However, the reported intervals are downhole lengths rather than true widths, which GoldMining currently estimates at approximately 50% of the downhole intervals. Attention will now turn to the pending assays from the remaining three drill holes and whether they support further definition or expansion of the mineralized system.