Canterra Minerals has announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for its Lundberg copper-zinc deposit, part of the company’s 100%-owned Buchans Project in Newfoundland, Canada, reporting a 55% increase in Indicated resource tonnage to approximately 26.1 million mt.

The updated Indicated resource totals 26.08 million mt grading 0.36% copper, 1.31% zinc, 0.56% lead, 5.02 g/t silver and 0.06 g/t gold. This compares with 16.79 million mt grading 0.42% copper in the previous 2019 estimate.

The updated Indicated resource contains approximately 94,800 mt of copper, 341,600 mt of zinc and 146,200 mt of lead. Contained copper-equivalent increased by 34% to approximately 226,200 mt compared with the previous estimate.

The updated estimate incorporates 4,779 metres of drilling completed since Canterra acquired the project in 2024, alongside an optimized pit shell based on updated metal-price assumptions. Approximately 97% of the reported Mineral Resource tonnage is classified as Indicated, with the remainder classified as Inferred.

Canterra said recent exploration has extended mineralisation to the northeast and northwest of the deposit and identified additional massive sulphide mineralisation in the Two Level zone. Results from approximately 6,000 metres of additional drilling remain pending, with further reporting expected through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.

SMM Analysis: The 55% increase in Lundberg’s Indicated resource tonnage and 34% increase in contained copper-equivalent materially expand the scale of the deposit. However, the average Indicated copper grade declined from 0.42% in the 2019 estimate to 0.36% in the latest resource, making future technical work important in assessing processing requirements and project economics. Attention will now turn to the outstanding drilling results and further evaluation of the deposit’s development potential. The updated resource represents in-situ mineralisation rather than economically recoverable copper production.