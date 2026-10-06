UK steel faces an unavoidable EAF transition. On Western European cost benchmarks, scrap-based EAF already beats blast furnace steelmaking — cheaper and faster to build, set to gain from grid decarbonisation — and the old grade-capability gap has narrowed sharply. Largely exported UK scrap is a feedstock the shift would retain.

Consumption is set to rise 54% by 2050 on construction, offshore wind, transmission and automotive demand, but projected domestic output falls 7.3 Mt short: about 118 billion USD (93 billion GBP) of opportunity to 2050 that imports would fill without new capacity. Closing it would need over two Port Talbots' worth of new EAF capacity.

UK mill power costs in 2025/26 ran 7.7 USD/tonne (6.10 GBP/tonne) above German rivals and 10.0 USD/tonne (7.90 GBP/tonne) above French peers.