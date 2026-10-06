[SMM Gold flash] One Bullion has completed the second hole of its approximately 3,000-metre diamond-drilling programme at the Vumba gold project in northeastern Botswana. VUDD018 reached 350.85 metres at the Central–Makoba target, while drilling had started on the third hole, VUDD019. Preliminary visual logging recorded repeated silica–carbonate alteration, quartz–carbonate veining and arsenopyrite with lesser pyrite.

The oblique hole gives the explorer a second structural view of the Central–Makoba system and will contribute to its three-dimensional geological model. No assays from VUDD018 were available, however, and visual alteration, veining and sulphides do not establish gold grade, mineralised width or economic significance. Laboratory results and QA/QC review are therefore required before the target can be assessed.