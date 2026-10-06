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[SMM Steel] Vietnam HRC Prices Rise by USD 9/tonne for Winter Deliveries

Published: Oct 06, 2026 16:03 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[Vietnam] A major Vietnamese steelmaker raised domestic HRC prices by around USD 9/tonne for December and January deliveries. After discounts for orders of 20,000 tonnes or more, offers were equivalent to around USD 543/tonne CIF southern Vietnam. Persistently high coking coal costs are keeping production costs elevated, while improving domestic steel demand and tighter HRC supply from India are providing additional support.

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