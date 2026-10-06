[SMM Precious Metals Flash] Spot gold fell 0.9% to US$4,140.06 an ounce by 18:33 GMT on 2 October and was down about 3.4% for the week, Reuters reported. US gold futures settled 1% lower at US$4,162.30. Bullion reversed an earlier gain of more than 1% despite weaker-than-expected September US payroll growth, as elevated Treasury yields and the dollar’s weekly strength pressured non-yielding metals.

The reversal shows that weaker employment data alone was insufficient to overcome pressure from interest-rate expectations and long-dated bond yields. Platinum also fell 2% to US$1,692.90, while palladium declined 0.5% to US$1,165.75, with all major precious metals heading for weekly losses. These figures are Reuters’ stated 2 October market snapshots, not current live quotations.