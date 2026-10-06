[SMM Tantalum/ Niobioum Flash] Critical Metals said on 5 October 2026 that Greenland had approved the Mining Plan and Closure Plan for Tanbreez, with the documents signed on 29 September. The approvals run under exploitation licence 2020-54 to 8 September 2050 and specify 19 extractable elements, including tantalum and niobium, alongside zirconium, hafnium and rare earths.

This advances Tanbreez from a planning and permitting standpoint, but it is not permission to begin construction immediately. The company still needs activity-specific operating permits covering matters such as environmental management, marine transport, health and safety, and mineral exports, as well as the required financial security. No mining or commercial output has been achieved