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AusQuest CSAMT survey outlines 2.5 km by 1 km porphyry footprint at Peru's Cangallo

Published: Oct 06, 2026 15:45 (GMT+8)
AusQuest (ASX:AQD) has released results of a Controlled Source Audio-frequency Magnetotelluric (CSAMT) survey at its 100%-owned Cangallo porphyry copper-gold project in southern Peru, carried out by Quantec Geoscience. The survey outlines an interpreted mineralised porphyry footprint of at least 2.5 km by 1 km and identifies two additional high-priority targets east and west of the known system whose resistivity signatures resemble the main Cangallo porphyry. Deeper low-resistivity anomalies (250-400 ohm-metres) beyond 500 m at the northern and southern margins point to untested porphyry centres now ranked as priority drill targets. Cangallo spans about 60 km2 near the coast; prior RC drilling confirmed mineralisation over 1,500 m of strike, 250-500 m wide and beyond 400 m depth, with broad intervals around 0.5% copper. Follow-up drilling begins once Stage 4 permits are secured.

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