US appeals court declines to revisit Oak Flat land transfer, clearing Resolution Copper
The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on 29 September denied a petition for rehearing en banc, refusing to reopen a 13 March ruling that allows the transfer of roughly 2,400 acres of federal land at Oak Flat, Arizona, to Resolution Copper. The exchange, completed on 16 March 2026, hands the site to the Rio Tinto (55%) and BHP (45%) venture and removes a major legal overhang. Rio Tinto has since launched a US$500 million drilling programme to test portions of the orebody previously inaccessible, a step needed before construction and production timelines are set. The deposit is estimated to host more than 40 billion pounds of copper (about 18.1 Mt) and could supply over a quarter of US copper demand across its life. Permitting and processing economics remain execution risks.