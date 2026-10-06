Aldebaran flags near-2 km continuous mineralisation at Altar copper-gold system

Aldebaran Resources (TSX-V:ALDE) has closed out the 2025-2026 infill and geotechnical campaign at its Altar copper-gold project in San Juan, Argentina, with hole ALD-26-260 returning 1,728.9 m (close to 2 km) of continuous mineralisation grading 0.45% CuEq from 141 m, including 756 m at 0.68% CuEq at depth. CEO John Black said the more-than-1.7-km interval in a single hole underscores the enormous scale of the Altar system. Since the late-2024 resource estimate, over 40,000 m have been drilled at the main deposit, with about 30,000 m at the adjacent Pórfido Radio target still outside any resource. The infill work is designed to upgrade Inferred resources to Measured and Indicated categories and to feed a 2026 resource update and the 2027 pre-feasibility study. Altar comprises several copper-gold porphyry deposits; Aldebaran holds an 80% interest.