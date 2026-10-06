China's zero-tariff policy for qualifying South African exports has significantly boosted demand for dry bulk commodities moving through South Africa's Port of Ngqura, including chrome, magnetite, iron ore and corn, port business strategy manager Xola Mkontwana said. Speaking during a media tour of the adjacent Coega Special Economic Zone in South Africa's Eastern Cape Province, Mkontwana described "exponential growth" in commodity throughput destined for the Chinese market since the policy took effect, saying the zero-tariff treatment has assisted bulk throughput across the port system specifically for commodities including chrome and magnetite alongside iron ore and corn.

The zero-tariff treatment applies to qualifying exports from South Africa and 19 other non-least-developed African countries, and officially took effect on May 1, 2026. The framework runs as a two-year, non-reciprocal arrangement through April 30, 2028, expanding duty-free access to the Chinese market for African goods, provided exporters comply with rules of origin and standard customs regulations. The initiative fulfils commitments made under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) framework aimed at promoting more balanced bilateral trade and supporting industrialization across the African continent.

Mkontwana attributed the surge in Chinese orders to expanding industrial and infrastructure activity in China combined with favorable price realizations for South African mining and agricultural producers. Port of Ngqura, located roughly 20 km northeast of Gqeberha, is South Africa's newest deep-water commercial port and serves as a logistics gateway connecting Eastern Cape minerals, agricultural produce and automotive manufacturing to global shipping lines, offering an additional export route for South African chrome alongside the Richards Bay and Maputo corridors more commonly associated with the country's chrome trade. No specific chrome tonnage or volume figures for Port of Ngqura were disclosed in the report.