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【Flash | Industeel Trims October Surcharges Across Mo-Bearing Stainless Grades】

Published: Oct 06, 2026 11:33 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Industeel, part of ArcelorMittal had recently updated its October stainless alloy surcharges. 316L/316LN fell 0.9% MoM to €3,684/t, 316LMo 0.7% to €4,115/t, 317L 0.7% to €4,758/t and 904L 1.0% to €6,768/t. 2205+ and 2507 were nearly flat at €3,724/t and €4,389/t, while UR 254 eased to €7,147/t. The schedule excludes energy surcharge.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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