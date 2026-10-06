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【SMM Flash News】Benton Acquires Land Near Dominion and Advances Lead-Zinc VMS Exploration

Published: Oct 06, 2026 11:01 (GMT+8)

Benton Resources announced on October 5, 2026 that it had signed an agreement with Quest Inc. to acquire six mineral claim units contiguous with its Dominion project in Newfoundland. Subject to exchange approval, Benton will pay C$20,000 in cash and issue 400,000 shares. The vendors will retain a 2.5% net smelter return royalty, with Benton holding the right to buy back 1.5% for C$1.5 million. A C$6,000 annual payment will begin 48 months after signing. The parcel lies about 600 metres along strike from surface samples grading up to 10.8 g/t gold, while 159 channel-sample results remain pending.

Dominion also hosts volcanogenic massive-sulphide areas including Ellie and Trinity. Benton previously reported a 0.5-metre Ellie channel sample grading 10.60% zinc, 3.14% lead, 0.83% copper and 45.10 g/t silver, and a 2.0-metre Trinity sample grading 1.47% zinc, 0.32% lead, 0.08% copper and 10.72 g/t silver.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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