Peru's Jan-Jul copper output rises 2.2% as Antamina and Las Bambas lead mines
Peru's Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) reported national copper output of 1,599,115 tonnes in the first seven months of 2026, up 2.2% year on year, with July production of 236,515 tonnes rising 3.7% on higher output at Antamina (+83%) and Cerro Verde (+18%). On a mine basis, Antamina produced 297,145 tonnes through July, a 54% jump and a 14.3% national share, held by BHP, Glencore, Teck and Mitsubishi. MMG's Las Bambas yielded 245,610 tonnes (-1.1%; 14.83% share), ranking as the No. 2 copper mine, while Freeport's Cerro Verde produced 231,023 tonnes and Southern Copper's Peruvian unit 218,213 tonnes (-10.3%). Antamina and Las Bambas lead on a mine-level basis, underscoring a steady recovery in Peruvian supply that buffers a globally tight concentrate market.