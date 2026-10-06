[SMM PV Flash] DTE Energy Completes Construction of 100MW Solar Project in Michigan
US utility DTE Energy has completed construction of the 100MW Cold Creek Solar Park in Michigan. Located near Coldwater, the project is part of DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower renewable energy programme, with electricity generated from the facility set to support Ford Motor Company’s manufacturing operations in the state. DTE Energy has also advanced several other large-scale solar projects into commercial operation in 2026, reflecting continued development of utility-scale solar installations across Michigan.