[SMM Chromium Flash] Zimbabwe's Mines Ministry Inspects Alluvial Chrome Operations in Nationwide Compliance Sweep

Zimbabwe's Ministry of Mines and Mining Development has launched nationwide blitz inspections of alluvial chrome mining operations and processing plants, effective September 25, 2026, to enforce compliance with the country's mining laws. The inspections are initially targeting operations in Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West and Midlands provinces, before being extended to other parts of the country. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development Dr Thomas Utete Wushe said the exercise is aimed at ensuring chrome mining activities are conducted within the legal framework. The ministry cited Section 222 of the Mines and Minerals Act [Chapter 21:05], which classifies chromite as a designated mineral, and Section 225, which requires anyone seeking to work an alluvial or eluvial chromite deposit to obtain an order from the Mining Affairs Board. Dr Wushe warned that mining operations found in breach of the regulations could face suspension and other penalties, and said the inspections will also cover chrome processing plants to assess compliance with relevant regulatory requirements. The government has appealed to members of the public to assist authorities by reporting suspected illegal alluvial chrome mining activities. The inspections come amid wider efforts by Zimbabwean authorities to regulate mining activities and ensure mineral resources are extracted and processed in accordance with the law, following earlier findings that the country's chrome output fell sharply in the first quarter of 2026 as more accessible alluvial deposits became depleted, pushing producers toward costlier hard-rock extraction methods.