[SMM News] Brazil regulator orders partial halt at Sigma Lithium mine over ‘imminent risk’
On October 2(nd), Sigma Lithium has suspended all mining and industrial activities at its Grota do Cirilo operation in Brazil, its sole producing asset, pending a federal appeals court ruling on a preliminary injunction over its environmental licences. Brazil's national mining agency (ANM) had ordered mining halted on the eastern slope of the north pit. Concentrate output from the site is halted during the suspension, and sales of lithium fines continue. Sigma pushed back its 12-month production guidance of 240,000 mt by three months and maintains its FY2027 target of 330,000 mt of concentrate.