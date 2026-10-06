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[SMM PV Flash] Nala Acquires 100 MW Ready-to-Build Finnish Battery Project

Published: Oct 06, 2026 09:48 (GMT+8)
Fu-Gen has completed the sale of the 100 MW Kärppiö standalone battery project in Teuva, Finland, to Nala Renewables, with the asset at the ready-to-build stage and construction expected to begin during 2026. The transaction is the third closing under the parties’ Finnish battery portfolio framework signed in 2025 and expands Nala’s related pipeline in the country to 275 MW/550 MWh. Transaction value was not disclosed, and the milestone confirms ownership transfer and construction readiness rather than operational commissioning.

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