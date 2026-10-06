[SMM Flash] California Opens Expanded Advanced Lithium-Ion Battery Factory
American Lithium Energy has opened its expanded lithium-ion battery factory in Vista, California, increasing the site from 23,000 to 82,000 square feet for aerospace, defense, industrial and high-value storage applications. The expansion received more than USD 13 million in state grants and helped mobilize a further USD 40 million to USD 50 million from private and federal sources to scale 18650-cell production and validate high-capacity silicon-anode prismatic batteries. No annual output figure was disclosed, so the milestone confirms an operating factory and pilot production capability but does not establish a specific GWh-scale nameplate capacity.