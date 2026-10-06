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[SMM PV Flash] Bulgaria Inaugurates 242 MWp Solar and 773 MWh Storage Hybrid Complex

Published: Oct 06, 2026 09:46 (GMT+8)
Renalfa IPP and Eurowind Energy have formally inaugurated the Tenevo hybrid complex in southeastern Bulgaria, combining 242 MWp of solar with two battery systems totaling 311 MW/773 MWh and expected annual generation of around 332 GWh. The PV plant and an initial 65 MW/260 MWh battery phase had operated since 2025, while the expanded complex adds a second 246 MW/approximately 512.5 MWh storage phase to increase dispatchability and market participation. More than 250 MW of wind capacity is planned for a later phase, taking expected investment across the full platform above EUR 500 million, but this wind expansion is not part of current operating capacity.

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