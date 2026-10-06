【Flash | Lumentum Commits $87 Million to Secure AXT’s InP Wafer Capacity Through 2031】

AXT and Lumentum signed a binding capacity reservation agreement for Indium Phosphide (InP) wafer substrates through December 31, 2031. AXT will reserve minimum annual product capacity and support additional capacity, while Lumentum will provide two $43.5 million deposits, totaling $87 million, to be applied as shipment credits. Lumentum is liable for annual purchase shortfalls, subject to specified exceptions, while AXT’s failure to deliver minimum capacity constitutes a material breach. SMM views the six-year commitment as a firm demand signal for InP substrates and high-purity indium. Wafer volumes, diameter mix and corresponding indium consumption were not disclosed.