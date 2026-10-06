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【SMM Flash News】Bunker Hill Adds Metal Recovery Criteria to Its Year-End Commercial Production Target

Published: Oct 06, 2026 09:42 (GMT+8)
Bunker Hill said on October 5 that its Idaho zinc-lead-silver mine remained on track to achieve commercial production by year-end 2026. The revised criteria require throughput of at least 65% of the plant’s 1,800-tonne-per-day nameplate capacity, alongside zinc, lead and silver recoveries of at least 70%, for 60 consecutive days. A 10-hole, 975-metre surface drilling programme has also started at Page.

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