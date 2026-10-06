Vedanta reported that Zinc International produced 53,000 tonnes of mined metal in the quarter ended September 30, 2026, down 12% year on year but up 9% quarter on quarter. Gamsberg contributed 46,000 tonnes, down 6% year on year and up 1% sequentially, while BMM produced 7,000 tonnes.

Gamsberg Phase 2 was commissioned during the quarter, with saleable production expected to begin in October 2026. Stabilisation of BMM’s plant supported the sequential increase in total output. First-half mined metal production was 102,000 tonnes, down 13% year on year.