Patagonia Lithium completed a 72-hour pump test at well eight on its Cilon concession, with a flow rate of 2,043 litres/hour and 146,800 litres extracted. Lithium concentration reached 232 ppm at 250m depth. About 34 kg of lithium was pumped, equal to 180 kg of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). In the 24-hour recovery test, the water level returned from 52.4m to the static level of 3.64m. The company identified an aquifer zone of interest between 226m and 324m depth and is updating its mineral resource estimate, with a scoping report to follow. The project is at the exploration stage, and no production timeline has been announced.