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[SMM News ] Eramet plans $504.1 million Argentina lithium expansion

Published: Oct 05, 2026 20:33 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
On October 2(nd), Eramet is considering a US$350 million brownfield expansion of its Centenario-Ratones lithium project in Argentina, which would add 11,000 mt/y of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) capacity to the existing nameplate capacity of 24,000 mt/y. The investment is subject to a final investment decision (FID), which Eramet says could be made by end 2027, and detailed engineering studies are underway. The project reached 90% of nameplate capacity in June, expects it to reach close to 100% by the end of this year. Eramet plans to apply for inclusion under Argentina's Large Investment Incentive Regime (RIGI).

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