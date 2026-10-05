[SMM News] Lithium Argentina outlines phased expansion plan for Cauchari-Olaroz
Lithium Argentina confirmed a Stage 2 expansion at the Cauchari-Olaroz salt lake project in Argentina, adding 45,000 mt/y of lithium carbonate capacity and lifting total capacity to 85,000 mt/y. Of this, an initial 10,000 mt/y module using adsorption direct lithium extraction (DLE) is expected online in 2028. This estimates after-tax NPV at $3.1 billion and IRR at 28.5% at a lithium carbonate price of $18,000/mt, with operating costs of $5,006/mt. Total investment for Stage 2 is $1 billion. The project remains subject to regulatory approvals, and detailed engineering for the initial module is due later this year. The additional supply is scheduled from 2028 onward.