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[SMM Flash] Gotion and Volkswagen's PowerCo cross-invest in European LFP capacity; Morocco cathode plant included

Published: Oct 05, 2026 20:32 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
On Sept 28(th), Gotion High-Tech will invest €1.1 billion ($1.25 billion) for a 49% stake in PowerCo's Valencia plant in Spain, which will become a European production hub for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. PowerCo, which remains the majority shareholder of the plant, will invest €470 million for a 49% stake in each of two Gotion sites: a cell factory in Šurany, Slovakia, and a new cathode material facility in Kenitra, Morocco. The companies said the agreements are part of a broader plan to jointly develop a European battery supply chain.

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