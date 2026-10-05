On the 30th of September, Liontown Resources on approved an A$389 million (about $271.68 million) expansion of its Kathleen Valley lithium mine in Western Australia. The company raised its FY2027 total capital expenditure guidance to A$435-495 million, up from A$320-370 million, an increase of about 35% at the midpoint. The higher guidance includes A$175-195 million of Kathleen Valley expansion capital scheduled for FY2027.

This expansion is expected to lift average spodumene concentrate output to about 780,000 dmt per year from FY2030. The company kept its FY2027 spodumene concentrate production guidance unchanged at 390,000-440,000 dmt, so the added volumes fall after the current guidance period.