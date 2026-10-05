London BTC flags copper and antimony at Nevada Black Star
London BTC Company Limited (LSE:BTC, OTCQB:VINZF) announced on 5 October 2026 initial on-site pXRF results from its Black Star gold-critical minerals project in Pershing County, Nevada. A maiden programme collected 69 rock-chip samples along a 2.5km corridor between the Western and Eastern targets. pXRF readings showed antimony up to 0.44% Sb, copper up to 30.0% Cu, bismuth up to 0.73% Bi and silver up to 811 ppm Ag, with the antimony-copper association appearing at both ends of the corridor. The signature mirrors a historical 1985 sample 120m south of the claims (>1% Sb, 2% Cu, 700 ppm Ag). Earlier due-diligence sampling returned up to 16.23 g/t gold and 50.5 g/t silver. Samples are now with MSALABS for laboratory assays, with full multi-element geochemistry including antimony, tungsten and copper to follow. Copper, as a by-product credit, adds strategic appeal under US critical-minerals policy, though results remain preliminary field readings.