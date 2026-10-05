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MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (October 5)

Published: Oct 05, 2026 18:09 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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