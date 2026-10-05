[South Africa Moves to Ban Cash Scrap Metal Sales to Curb Infrastructure Theft]

South Africa is moving to ban cash sales of scrap metal under amendments to the Second-Hand Goods Act, aiming to curb illicit trade and infrastructure vandalism that costs about 45 billion rand (2.5 billion USD) a year. Dealers must retain sellers' data and switch to electronic payments, logging each acquisition or disposal; recyclers must record waste pickers' names and ID numbers. Foreign nationals without verified permanent residency lose trading licences, and gold and chrome are also covered. Stolen cable on Transnet rail lines rose from 120km to 724km a year between 2017 and 2021, with incidents up from under 2,000 to nearly 4,500. Copper theft costs Eskom 5-7 billion rand (280-390 million USD) yearly, plus 2 billion rand (110 million USD) to replace cable. The cabinet approved the bill for public comment in August, with a November 2 deadline.