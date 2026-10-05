[SMM PV Flash] ContourGlobal Completes Construction of 324MW Solar PV Complex in Colorado
Independent power producer (IPP) ContourGlobal, in partnership with a local public power utility, has completed the construction of the 324MW Black Hollow Sun solar PV complex in Colorado, US, four months ahead of schedule. The full commissioning of this project will supply substantial clean energy to the local grid. With this completion, ContourGlobal's total operating and under-construction renewable energy portfolio in the US has reached 1.5GW. The smooth progress of such utility-scale projects indicates that the US utility-scale solar market maintains a steady installation momentum.