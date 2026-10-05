[SMM PV Flash] First Solar Sues JA Solar and Corning Subsidiary in US Over TOPCon Patent Infringement

On October 1, US solar manufacturer First Solar filed a patent infringement lawsuit in a Delaware federal court against Chinese module manufacturer JA Solar and American Panel Solutions, a subsidiary of Corning. First Solar alleges that these companies engaged in the unauthorized use of its core patents related to the manufacturing of TOPCon crystalline silicon solar cells. As competition within the global PV supply chain intensifies, technical patent scrutiny targeting leading Chinese module makers expanding overseas is becoming stricter, which may bring uncertainties to their capacity expansion and sales in the North American market.