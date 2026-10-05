[India's Steel Exchange India hits record monthly rebar output; September at 25,095 tonnes]
India's Steel Exchange India Limited reported record monthly and quarterly rebar output at its rolling mill, with September 2026 production of 25,095.035 tonnes beating the prior monthly high of 24,823.509 tonnes set in August by about 271.5 tonnes. The continuous casting machine contributed 17,677.655 tonnes and the reheating furnace 7,417.380 tonnes. Monthly output climbed from 19,698.880 tonnes in July to 24,823.509 tonnes in August and 25,095.035 tonnes in September, lifting July-September volumes to a record 69,617.424 tonnes and pointing to a firmer operating run at the mill. The company filed the figures as an operational update under Regulation 30 of SEBI's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015. Shares traded at about 0.13 USD (11.23 Indian rupees), up 0.09%, on October 5.