Tata Steel CEO and MD T.V. Narendran expects India's steel consumption to grow 7-8% or more in coming years on strong domestic demand. Speaking at the IFQM Symposium 2026, he said GST changes have boosted the automobile sector, while construction demand, especially industrial projects and infrastructure, stays firm, with more balanced urban and rural growth. He is positive on the industry for the next 3-4 years. On rising global tariffs and trade barriers, he called supply-chain localisation inevitable, as countries and companies prioritise resilience over cost optimisation, urging firms seeking India's market to invest, create local jobs and serve consumers locally. On green steel, India remains at an early stage and needs policy support, customers willing to pay more and industry investment.