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[SMM Steel] Indian HRC Holds Steady as EU Quota Queue Builds

Published: Oct 05, 2026 16:36 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[India Export] India’s HRC export prices for Europe remained at 660USD/tonne FOB India on October 5, with the Northern European reference unchanged at 730USD/tonne CFR, retaining previous week’s levels. European buying remained selective amid moderate-to-high inventories and uncertainty over quota access and CBAM costs. According to the European Commission’s October 2 update, India officially had 149,318.61tonnes of EU HRC quota available for October–December under Category 1A, order 09.9803. Requests to use 102,977.12tonnes were already waiting for approval. If all those requests are approved, only 46,341.49tonnes would remain for additional imports. Out-of-quota imports face a 50% duty, while melt-and-pour documentation requirements have applied since October 1. The Commission’s consultation on the functioning of the new steel quota regime, opened on September 28, runs until October 11 at 23:59 CEST and seeks feedback from steel producers, users and third-country exporters on its first-quarter impact. Domestically, Mumbai HRC remained at approximately 656USD/tonne (63,000INR/tonne) EXW.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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