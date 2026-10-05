India’s Steel, Ferro-Chromium and Electrical Equipment Exports to South Korea Rise in Q1 FY2026-27

India’s exports of iron and steel products, ferro-chromium, and electrical machinery and equipment to South Korea recorded strong growth during April-June FY2026-27, reflecting increased demand for Indian industrial and engineering products.

Exports of iron and steel products rose to $146.5 million in April-June FY2026-27, from $81 million in the same period of FY2025-26, an increase of about 81%.

Ferro-chromium exports increased to $55.9 million from $38.4 million, representing growth of around 46% year on year.

Exports of electrical machinery and equipment more than doubled to $74.8 million from $32.2 million, marking an increase of about 132%.

The growth indicates stronger demand for Indian steel and electrical products in the South Korean market and supports deeper integration between Indian suppliers and South Korea’s manufacturing and industrial supply chains.