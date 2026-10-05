[SMM Steel] India domestic steel and scrap prices continues to rise
[India Domestic] Domestic steel and scrap market trended up from Oct 1 with prices rising across key markets while some remained flat. Unscheduled power cuts in Chhattisgarh have affected industrial operations, with production at several factories down by up to 35%. Power demand reached around 6,000 MW in September, while supply was reportedly short by 500–600 MW. Industry operators said 7–8 hours of night-time power cuts are affecting production, with the Mini Steel Plant Association also reporting lower output and losses. Mandi HMS 1&2 (80:20) up 3 USD/tonne (300 INR/tonne) to 412 USD/tonne (39,700 INR/tonne) delivered Mandi. Alang Melting flat at 395 USD/tonne (38,000 INR/tonne) ex-yard Alang. Mandi ingot up 1 USD/tonne (100 INR/tonne) to 506 USD/tonne (48,700 INR/tonne) EXW Mandi. Mumbai Rebar rose 6 USD/tonne (600 INR/tonne) to 557 USD/tonne (53,700 INR/tonne) EXW Mumbai. While, rebar unchanged 542 USD/tonne (52,200 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. Raipur Billet up 2 USD/tonne (200 INR/tonne) to 474 USD/tonne (45,700 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. Sponge iron PDRI unchanged at 309 USD/tonne (29,800 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur.