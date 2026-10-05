[SMM Tantalum & Niobium Flash] Zodiac Gold has completed 10,661 soil samples across 530 km² of its Bomi South and Bong West licences in Liberia. National stream-sediment maps place parts of the licence package within the top 0.5% of Liberia’s dataset for 16 elements, including tantalum and niobium. Zodiac’s portable-XRF screening of 2,270 soil samples returned niobium values up to 61 ppm; the release provided no corresponding quantified tantalum soil result.

The findings broaden the licences beyond their primary gold focus and identify areas for follow-up mapping and infill sampling. They remain reconnaissance evidence, not a tantalum or niobium discovery: portable-XRF readings are preliminary, most samples have not yet been screened for multiple elements, and no drilling, mineral resource, metallurgy or economic study has established recoverable mineralisation.