[SMM Titaniumm Flash] SAGA Metals and Temas Resources have begun an approximately eight-week bench-scale optimisation programme using material from SAGA’s Radar titanium–vanadium–iron project in Labrador, Canada. The programme follows earlier laboratory tests that recovered up to 90.8% of titanium from an ilmenite concentrate under the conditions tested. The new work will compare feed samples and refine leaching and solvent-extraction conditions.

The companies aim to produce initial high-purity titanium dioxide, vanadium and iron samples and gather data for a possible mini-pilot decision. Those products have not yet been reported, and the earlier laboratory recovery does not establish commercial yields or costs. Processing results will help determine whether Radar has a viable route to downstream titanium products.