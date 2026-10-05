[SMM PGM Flash] Generation Mining has begun early construction at its Marathon copper–palladium project in northwestern Ontario. Work started after the company posted a C$6.5 million bond covering construction-phase site rehabilitation. Its wider early-works programme is planned to include access-road upgrades, water-management structures and temporary power through late 2026 and into 2027.

The start moves a potential North American palladium and platinum source into physical site work. Generation’s feasibility study estimates about 2.16 million payable ounces of palladium and 488,000 ounces of platinum over a 13-year mine life; these are forecasts, not production. The company also expects to make about C$30 million in initial equipment payments, subject to final contracts and approvals.