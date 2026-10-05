[Iran] Iranian flat steel exports were broadly constrained last week, weighed down by the sharp depreciation of the rial and persistent logistical bottlenecks. Extreme currency volatility further exacerbated the wait-and-see sentiment among both buyers and sellers. In the slab segment, no concrete export transactions were recorded; Asian buyers largely shunned Iranian cargoes due to logistical uncertainties and US sanctions risks. Although one mill floated a tender at Bandar Abbas for 30,000–50,000 tonnes of November-loading material, elevated freight rates and vessel shortages mean the final buyers will likely be confined to neighboring countries. For hot-rolled coil (HRC), overall trading remained muted, with border exports mostly dedicated to fulfilling prior order backlogs. While September HRC deliveries to Iraq held at 540–560 USD/tonne FCA border crossings, Iraqi buyers' acceptance of higher-priced Iranian material has become noticeably restricted.