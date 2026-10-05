[Europe] Persistently low downstream finished steel prices continue to exert downward pressure on the EU hot-rolled coil (HRC) market, capping mills' ability to push offers higher; consequently, ex-works prices across both Northwest Europe and Italy held flat. EU steel service centers frankly noted that the meager profits generated from procuring high-priced HRC fail entirely to cover their processing and daily operating costs. Downstream pipe manufacturers also reported sluggish trading, stating that weak end-user demand cannot support finished product price hikes, with their target buying prices for fresh HRC bookings sitting well below current mill quotes. On the import front, while Turkish quotas are trending toward exhaustion, carryover volumes could still provide some clearance room. HRC import prices currently hover around 705 USD/tonne CIF; however, quota restrictions, CBAM compliance costs, and fierce competition among Turkish suppliers have cast considerable uncertainty over forward orders for 2027. On the supply side, Italy's ADI is currently fulfilling existing contracts only and has paused accepting new orders. Notably, the recent retreat of the euro against the dollar has inflated the USD-denominated cost of imported material, indirectly providing a level of support for domestic European steel prices.