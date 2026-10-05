Indonesian nickel ore CIF average prices remained broadly stable, with the latest SMM assessment:

1.2% Ni: CIF price at $25.5/wmt, unchanged

1.3% Ni: CIF price at $27.5/wmt, unchanged

1.4% Ni: CIF price at $48.7/wmt, unchanged

1.5% Ni: CIF price at $54.2/wmt, unchanged

1.6% Ni: CIF price at $59.0/wmt, unchanged

In the upstream market, nickel ore prices have weakened from late-September levels as additional RKAB quotas gradually enter the market and sellers face increasing pressure to adjust prices. SMM reported that discounts have officially emerged, with some ore prices falling below the HPM benchmark.

Meanwhile, the first-half October nickel HMA was reduced to $16,322.67/mt, down $375.33/mt, or 2.25%, from the second-half September HMA of $16,698/mt.