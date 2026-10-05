[SMM Coal Flash] IRESS Proposes Separate Coal DMO Quota for Power Sector from 2027

Indonesia Resources Studies (IRESS) has proposed separating the coal Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) for the power sector from other domestic demand starting in 2027, with coal supplied to private smelters excluded from the DMO calculation. IRESS said around 70 million tonnes of the 239 million-tonne DMO target in 2025 was allocated to smelters. The group proposed setting a separate electricity DMO quota for each coal producer under the 2027 RKAB, with compliance based on actual deliveries to power plants.