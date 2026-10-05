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[SMM Coal Flash] Coal India Raises September Coal Supplies 12.5% YoY

Published: Oct 05, 2026 14:35 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Coal India Limited (CIL) increased coal supplies by 12.5% year on year to 61.20 million tonnes in September FY2026-27, according to a company press release. Coal supplies to the power sector rose 10.63% YoY to 48.90 million tonnes, while coal production increased 9.18% to 53.50 million tonnes. In the second quarter, CIL’s coal supplies rose 12.04% YoY to 186.04 million tonnes, including 148.20 million tonnes supplied to the power sector.

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