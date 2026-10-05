Weather conditions across major nickel-producing and logistics areas in the Philippines, Indonesia and China are expected to remain generally manageable on October 5–11, with localized weather potentially causing short-term operational disruptions.

In the Philippines, Palawan and Surigao may see scattered rain and thunderstorms on October 6–7, while rainfall could increase in Eastern Visayas and Mindanao on October 8–9, posing temporary risks to mine-road transport, ore barging and vessel loading.

In Indonesia, Morowali and Konawe are expected to remain relatively stable, with low rainfall and no significant storm activity. Halmahera and Obi may see occasional rain and stronger winds, which could briefly affect marine logistics.

In China, major nickel ore receiving ports are expected to remain largely operational, although localized rain and stronger winds could cause brief delays to vessel handling and cargo transportation.