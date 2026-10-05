Freeport-McMoRan reported third-quarter 2026 consolidated copper production of approximately 830 million lb, equivalent to about 376,500 mt, broadly in line with expectations as the company continued the phased recovery of operations at the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia.​

Freeport said slightly stronger results from its international operations offset somewhat lower production from its U.S. mines. Third-quarter copper sales are expected to approximate the company’s July estimate of 750 million lb.​

At Grasberg, mill throughput averaged approximately 140,000 mt of ore per day during the quarter, equivalent to around 67% of normalized operating rates before the September 2025 incident. About 70,000 mt/day of the total throughput came from the Grasberg Block Cave underground mine.​

Upgrades to the Block Cave material-handling system remain on track for completion in early 2027, while preparations continue for the targeted restart of Production Block 1S by mid-2027. Freeport continues to expect Grasberg to reach approximately 80% of capacity by mid-2027 and approach full capacity by the end of 2027.​

PT Freeport Indonesia’s Eastern Java smelter, which had been temporarily suspended following the September 2025 Grasberg incident, restarted operations in late August 2026. Freeport said the smelter ramp-up is progressing in line with expectations. PTFI’s combined smelting capacity, including PT Smelting, is capable of producing up to approximately 800,000 mt/year of copper cathode.​

Freeport also said its U.S. operations experienced lower-than-planned operating rates during the third quarter due to localized flooding, power outages and strong winds, while unusually dry conditions in Indonesia created some milling challenges with limited impact to date.​

Freeport’s third-quarter production performance indicates that the Grasberg recovery is progressing broadly in line with the company’s expectations, although the operation remains below pre-incident throughput levels. The gradual ramp-up at both the Grasberg Block Cave and the Eastern Java smelter should support improving copper output and downstream processing capacity over the coming quarters. Attention will remain on completion of the material-handling upgrades, the planned restart of Production Block 1S and Freeport’s ability to reach 80% of Grasberg capacity by mid-2027.