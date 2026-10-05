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[Shyam Metalics to build 9 MTPA steel plant in Maharashtra]

Published: Oct 05, 2026 13:02 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
India’s Shyam Metalics and Energy has signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government to invest INR 500 billion (USD 5.19 billion) to build a 9 million tonnes per year greenfield steel complex in Chandrapur. The project is expected to create around 30,000 jobs and is planned to start operations in the current financial year, subject to approvals, clearances and incentives. The investment is part of the company’s expansion beyond eastern India with planned investments also in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

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